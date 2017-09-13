Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Responds to Child Services Investigation Reports

Blac Chyna’s lawyer is setting the record straight regarding rumors of child services investigation into her 10-month-old daughter Dream’s well being.

Her attorney Lisa Bloom revealed the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services are not investigating Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

“Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob. We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files,” Bloom tells ET in a statement. “The hearing on our restraining order remains on calendar for September 18. We look forward to proving our case at that time.”

On Monday, a report claimed the reality TV personalities were under investigation by the DCFS to ensure Dream’s safety. DCFS was reportedly also investigating Chyna for her alleged drug use, which Bloom denied.

The estranged couple began their legal battle after Kardashian shared NSFW photos of Chyna on social media in July.

Shortly after, the model was granted a restraining order against Kardashian. The two are currently sharing custody of their daughter amid their legal drama.