Blac Chyna Reportedly Fuming Over Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day Gift

Blac Chyna is reportedly not happy with a gift Kim Kardashian sent her for Valentine’s Day.

Kim celebrated the launch of her new Valentine’s Day-inspired fragrance line by sending giant chocolate hearts to friends, including Paris Hilton, Cardi B and Chrissy Teigen. But she is also sending some of her enemies the chocolate hearts, to rub her success in their faces.

The enemies list include legendary singer Bette Midler, comedian Chelsea Handler, daytime talk show host Wendy Williams and singer Taylor Swift. Blac Chyna, who was engaged to marry her brother, Rob Kardashian, and is the mother of her niece Dream, also made the enemies list.

Sources close to Chyna told TMZ she is angry about the gift and surprised to see Kim include Dream’s mother on the “enemies” list. Even though she included Kim in her lawsuit over Rob & Chyna getting cancelled, Chyna does not think she has tarnished Kim’s image.

Chyna and Rob broke up last year, and Chyna accused Rob of domestic violence. Last summer, Rob posted explicit photos of Chyna on his social media accounts.

The two fought over custody of one-year-old Dream, but eventually reached a settlement. Rob agreed to pay $20,000 a month in child support, and Chyna dropped her domestic violence claims.

However, the allegations of domestic abuse still play a role in Chyna’s ongoing legal battles with the Kardashian family. She is suing Kim and Kris Jenner, accusing them of conspiring to get E! to cancel Rob & Chyna. However, the Kardashians say the show was cancelled because Chyna filed for a restraining order against Rob, which made filming impossible.

In the lawsuit against the Kardashians, Chyna accused Kardashian of assaulting her. Rob denied that in a court filing last month.

In September, Rob sued Chyna, reportedly accusing her of assaulting him after a night of drug use in December 2016. He claims Chyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone charging cable.

In the meantime, Dream continues to appear on Kardashian social networks. Last month, she guest-starred in a Khloe Kardashian Instagram video, with Khloe calling her “Dreamy Dream.” Rob also shares adorable photos of his daughter on Twitter.