Blac Chyna Debuts Wild, Joker-Like Green Hair

Blac Chyna is working her way through the color palette with her different hair shades this week. After sporting a fiery red look on Instagram, the Rob & Chyna star was seen rocking an eye-catching emerald green hairdo.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old former exotic dancer stepped out in town to do a little shopping in Beverly Hills. She was photographed walking out of the Saks Fifth Avenue department store in Los Angeles County, and the photographs from Chyna’s retail therapy outing show her rocking the emerald green hair.

The mother of two sported a midriff-baring crop top along with a pair of baggy leather pants that she paired with lace-up high heels. Blac Chyna completed her look with a black beanie, oversized sunglasses, and a pearl necklace.

Noticeably absent from the shopping trip were Chyna’s two kiddos, 3-year-old King Cairo Stevenson and 7-month-old Dream Kardashian. King is Chyna’s son with rapper Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner. Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s older half-brother.

On her way out of the department store, Chyna was reportedly stopped by an adoring fan, who wanted to take a photo with her. Blac Chyna then hopped in her $350,000 Ferrari Spider and drove away, according to Daily Mail.

Hot Cheetos is what I snack on! 🔥Dress | @88finbyblacchyna A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

In contrast to her green hairdo, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, took to social media earlier on Thursday to unleash photos showing her wearing a red hot ensemble complete with red hair. The TV personality posted a trio of pics that show her donning a satin minidress that highlights her curvy figure. In one of the snaps, Chyna munched on a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Chyna shared the pic with the caption: “Hot Cheetos is what I snack on! Dress | @88finbyblacchyna.”

