Exclusive: Blac Chyna Drops Kourtney Kardashian from Civil Lawsuit

In the midst of going for the jugular with most members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Blac Chyna has dropped Kourtney Kardashian as a defendant in her amended civil lawsuit.

PopCulture.com exclusively obtained court documents that show the term DOES 1-100, a catch-all placeholder for John and Jane Does where Chyna’s team can name any defendant — meaning Chyna specifically chose to remove Kourtney’s name and replace her with the placeholder.

In Chyna’s amended suit, she claims that Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian intentionally sabotaged her contract with E! network in hopes to kill her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

The court documents claim that Chyna was filming for her show’s second season when the family “intentionally interfered” with her contract.

Reportedly, the instances include Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian getting “her ears pierced for the first time” and Chyna doing a paid appearance at “1 OAK Nightclub on or around January 9, 2017” in Las Vegas.

The documents state that after Chyna and Rob split, the Kardashians and Jenners named in her suit were reportedly “displeased that [Chyna] had broken up with their brother and son Defendant Rob Kardashian” and allegedly “decided to kill Season Two of Rob & Chyna, in retaliation and used unlawful means to accomplish their goal of killing it.”

Allegedly, around December 2016 through January 2017, the KarJenners spread a series of “false” statements to E! execs that Chyna was only with Rob “for this show,” that “she doe not love [him]” and that “their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

As reported earlier, a judge decided to dismiss Kim and Kris from the lawsuit in January; while many saw it as a victory for the Kardashians.

“Celebrities like the Kardashian family and powerful companies like Bunim-Murray are required to follow the rules,” power lawyer Bloom said after Bunim-Murray, the production company behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians, begged the judge to block Chyna’s request for documents from the KarJenners. “That means they are required to turn over documents related to this litigation, in which we seek to vindicate Chyna’s rights.

“We appreciate the court’s recent ruling allowing us to add allegations and we will see everyone in court for further hearings, where we expect to continue to prevail,” Bloom said.

Chyna’s original suit, which was filed in October, sued Rob Kardashian for alleged assault, battery, distribution of private materials, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, disclosure of private facts, defamation, false light, and interference in prospective economic relations.

The suit also named all his siblings and mother, for alleged false light, interference with contractual relations, and interference in prospective economic relations. Chyna’s amended suit does not name Kourtney Kardashian or Kendall Jenner.