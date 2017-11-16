Blac Chyna Drops All Kardashian Sisters From Lawsuit Except Kim Kardashian West

Blac Chyna is dropping her lawsuit against all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters except for one.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna has filed to remove Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner from the legal battle, in which she claims the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is responsible for the cancelling of her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s show, Rob & Chyna. She is still pursuing legal action against Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

“We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob,” Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney, said in a statement to Romper. “We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings aren’t completely in the clear, though. Chyna has listed “Does 1-100” as defendants in the fine print, which means that she could add people to the lawsuit at a later time.

News of the lawsuit first broke in October when The Bloom Firm, on behalf of Angela White, Chyna’s given name, named the seven Kardashians as defendants in the Superior Court of The State of California. In the lawsuit, Chyna listed complaints of assault; battery; distribution of private materials; domestic violence; harassment; intrusion into private affairs; false light; disclosure of private facts; defamation; interference with contractual relations, and interference in prospective economic relations.

It is unclear if the lawsuit will actually go to court or if anymore members of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be added to it later.