Blac Chyna Deposed in Hit and Run Case

Blac Chyna is scheduled for a deposition this week concerning a hit-and-run car crash that occurred two years ago, TMZ reports.

In 2015, a white BMW owned by Chyna hit an SUV, then the passengers say two African-American women wearing mini-skirts climbed out of the sports car and into another car that had been following them.

Since the incident, Chyna has maintained that she was at home when the accident happened, but one of the victim’s lawyers insists that she’s lying.

Jon Teller, the attorney for one of the women in the SUV, told TMZ that Chyna is being deposed so they can “poke holes” in the reality personality’s alibi. He adds that she hasn’t offered up any evidence she was home on November 11 when the crash occurred.

Instead, Teller believes Chyna was in the car when it crashed, theorizing that she may have even been driving it.

Chyna’s friend, Paige Addison, took the fall as the driver during the accident and was charged with felony hit-and-run. She maintains that Chyna was not in the car when it crashed.

Teller’s client is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover the medical expenses associated with the crash, and he estimates that the case could spiral to more than a million dollars once pain and suffering is taken into consideration.

Chyna is simultaneously involved in lawsuits of her own as she filed charges against seven members of the Kardashian family last week.

As previously reported, Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is suing ex-fiance Rob Kardashian for alleged assault and battery, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, disclosure of private facts, defamation and distribution of private materials.

Six other members of the Kardashian family are listed as defendants, as Chyna claims they blocked her from business opportunities.

In September, Rob filed a suit against Chyna alleging assault, battery and vandalism, claiming that she punched and attempted to strangle him last year. He also says Chyna accrued $100,000 in damages to his half-sister Kylie Jenner’s home while she was staying there.

As part of her counter suit, Chyna subpoenaed Rob and Kylie to prove his claims are unfounded.

Though their legal woes continue, Rob and Chyna reached an amicable custody agreement to co-parent their 10-month-old daughter, Dream.