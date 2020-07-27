Biz Markie Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized for Weeks Due to Diabetes Complications

Rapper Biz Markie has reportedly been hospitalized in Maryland for weeks. His manager later confirmed the 56-year-old was hospitalized for complications from Type II Diabetes and not due to the coronavirus. His condition is not clear, but his manager said Markie's team is "positive about the outcome."

Markie has been in the hospital for "weeks," according to TMZ. His manager, Jenni Izumi later told WUSA he was hospitalized for "non-COVID complications suffered from a history of Type II Diabetes" and the rapper is "receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome." Izumi thanked Marke's fans and colleagues for their concern but asked for privacy.

Several hip hop stars took to social media after hearing of Markie's health issues. "Please get better Bizmark i love you," Fat Joe wrote. "Sending Prayers up for our bro @BizMarkie during this time for healing and strength," Missy Elliott added. Ice-T shared Fat Joe's tweet, adding, "Just heard @BizMarkie has been in the Hospital.. Get well Homie!!"

Fans also flooded his most recent Instagram post to send well wishes. "Get well Biz. Much love and healing energy to you, my brother," one fan wrote. "Wishing you medical miracles & good health," another commented. "Nobody beats The Biz!! Sending good thoughts get well soon!!!" another chimed in.

Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, is best known for his 1989 hit "Just a Friend" and was nicknamed the "Clown Prince of Hip Hop." In 2014, he told ABC News he had to lose about 140 pounds to live because of his diabetes diagnosis. "I wanted to live," he said. "Since I have to be a diabetic, If I didn't make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse. I'm trying to get off [the Diabetes meds]. The way you gotta do it is lose the weight. I'm off half my meds, I just got to get off the rest." According to Markie, his doctors told him he could lose his feet and other body parts if he did not get healthy.

Markie released his most recent album, Weekend Warrior, in 2003. He recently made guest appearances on Black-ish, Empire, Spongebob Squarepants, Yo Gabba Gabba! and Crank Yankers. In 2014, he had a cameo in Sharknado 2: The Second One. In February, he signed onto host the SiriusXM radio show on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio.