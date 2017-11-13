Bindi Irwin Reportedly Upset After Boyfriend Is Excluded From TV Deal

One of Australia’s most well-known and beloved families is reportedly in a sticky situation after the late crocodile hunter’s wife signed a TV deal with Animal Planet.

According to the Daily Mail, Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, is devastated after her mother, Terri Irwin, left her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell out of a new TV deal with Animal Planet.

“Bindi was shocked to learn Terri had signed a contract for herself, Bindi and Robert only. As far as Bindi’s concerned, she and Chandler are a package deal,” a source close to the family said, adding that Powell wasn’t even considered for a starring role. “Chandler has worked so hard to become a working member of the family, and Bindi adores him.”

The couple has been dating since 2014 after starting a long-distance relationship when Powell, now 20, visited the Australia Zoo with his family from Florida. They communicated through letters until he eventually moved to Australia after graduating. An advocate for animal conservation efforts, it has been reported that Powell is slated to take over conservation efforts at the zoo when Terri Irwin, 53, retires.

The Irwin family got their start on TV in 1996 when The Crocodile Hunter premiered on Animal Planet. Following Steve Irwin’s tragic death in 2006, the family continued his legacy by maintaining a high-profile around the world, frequently appearing on TV. They announced in October that they would be returning to Animal Planet in 2018.