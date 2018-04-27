Bindi Irwin Moved to Tears as Dad Steve Earns Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

More than a decade after his sudden death, Steve Irwin‘s legacy continues with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Crocodile Hunter was honored with the ceremony on Thursday almost 12 years after he was killed by a stingray while filming a documentary series in 2006 at the age of 44.

Irwin’s widow, Terri, 53, and their two kids, Bindi, 19, and Robert, 14, were also present to honor the late conservationist with touching words.

Terri remembered her time with Irwin and encouraged fans to follow his “love of everything.” Robert then took the mic for a few words before Bindi, perhaps the most outspoken family member, teared up while paying tribute to her dad.

“I’m going to get a little bit emotional because it’s such a special day,” the Dancing With The Stars winner said, breaking down and hugging her mother. “I have to tell you that I never in my wildest dreams, imagined that this would become a reality, and this is such an honor as a family to continue in dad’s footsteps… so thank you for being here today and supporting us.”

“And you know what? We’ll always be a family. So congratulations and woohoo,” she added, according to Entertainment Tonight. The family then posed alongside Irwin’s star— and a huge anaconda, of course.

After the ceremony, Bindi told Entertainment Tonight how she “just cried through the whole time I was speaking. It’s something where, I don’t think a lot of people realize how emotional is it. It’s been over 10 years now, and the grief is always going to be there, but I think now, it’s moving forward and remembering everything dad worked so hard for. And this is a celebration of his life and it’s always going to be emotional, but I think these are just happy and proud tears. We miss him so much.”

Terri added that while she doesn’t think the rest of the family will get a star, “the beat’s gonna go on. I think they’ll be next.”

Robert praised his “hero” mom for “supporting us through everything.”

Terri also complimented Bindi’s boyfriend, Chandler Powell, saying Irwin would have been “very proud” of him.

“I think he’d be very proud of Chandler and I think that it’s so special,” she said. “We have so many family and friends here, Chandler and people from all over the world. It’s been overwhelming, who’s come. All these special friends and family, and you. Thank you for coming. We love you.”

In February, Bindi shared a heartwarming tribute to her father’s legacy by sharing a brief clip of Irwin talking about his kids.

My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to describe the amount of emotion in my heart once the video ended. My dad. My superhero. I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever.@AnimalPlanet pic.twitter.com/PWRiXvUrGx — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) February 4, 2018

“My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to describe the amount of emotion in my heart once the video ended. My dad. My superhero. I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever,” she wrote on Twitter.

The clip originally aired during Super Bowl LII’s game to promote the Irwin family’s new Animal Planet series. The 39-second-long video shows an emotional Steve Irwin talking about his children, Bindi, 19, and Robert, 14, and his own future.

“Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I’m doing now? Yes, there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they’re ready to run up our mission, I’ll gladly step aside, and I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life,” he says. “Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal, to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission.”

Since Irwin’s death, Terri, Bindi and Robert have taken it upon themselves to continue Irwin’s work in wildlife conservation. The trio currently operate the Australia Zoo, where they work with various animals and promote conservation. The family will also be appearing in the new Animal Planet Crocodile Hunter-inspired series, which is set to premiere in fall 2018.