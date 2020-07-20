Bindi Irwin Shares Touching Tribute to 'Best Friend' Mother Terri Irwin

Bindi Irwin is honoring her "total badass" mother Terri Irwin as she celebrates her 56th birthday. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star took to social media Monday to share some of her favorite snaps with her mom over the years, including one from her recent wedding to husband Chandler Powell and another action shot of Terri feeding a crocodile at the Australia Zoo.

"Mama, You will always be my Sarah Connor. Fiercely loyal, genuinely kind and a total badass!" Bindi captioned the pictures. "You were born with a purpose to change the world. You’re my best friend and every day you show me what it means to be a woman warrior. I love you so much. Happy Birthday!" The message clearly meant a lot to Terri, who responded with her own sweet tweet to her daughter.

Your love and support means the world to me beautiful @BindiIrwin. Today is incredibly special. I feel like I can face any challenge with you. You make me so very happy. I’m proud to be your mama. Now let’s celebrate!! https://t.co/7tovt36dxO — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 19, 2020

It's been a wild past few months for the Irwin family, with Bindi and her new husband having to completely change the details of their wedding in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dancing With the Stars alum explained on Instagram at the time the "very difficult decision" to go without guests and marry in a private ceremony at the family's zoo. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," she wrote. "Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

Mom Terri was able to be there for the big day, as was brother Robert, who walked her down the aisle in place of late father Steve Irwin. "Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory," she added. "We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

Spending their honeymoon caring for the animals at the zoo instead of traveling, Bindi told Us Weekly she was still grateful to be married to her longtime beau. "Our honeymoon certainly wasn’t what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again," she told the outlet earlier this month. "It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us. … I’m really glad that we were able to get married when we did. It feels so much better to tackle the world together as husband and wife."