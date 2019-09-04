Bindi Irwin Says ‘Love Lasts Forever’ in Tribute to Late Dad ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin is celebrating the love of late father Steve Irwin almost 13 years to the day after he was killed by a stingray while filming a documentary about the world’s oceans. Sharing home video footage of her dad and mom Terri playing with her as a baby, goofing around with a plush snake and helping their little one take her first steps, Bindi left Crocodile Hunter fans crying with a sweet tribute to the conservationist.

“It’s Father’s Day here in Australia,” she wrote. “Reflecting on these wonderful moments. Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s tribute drew support from Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote, “Thinking of you guys! Miss you lots.”

Brother Robert Irwin’s girlfriend, actress Emmy Perry, added, “Awwww this is the sweetest! Your father’s love and light and passion shine so brightly through you!”

Plenty of others inspired by Steve’s legacy weighed in too.

“My daughter recently found your dad’s shows online. Her son, who’s four, is riveted to them,” one follower added. “Steve continues to inspire new generations to preserve the world’s amazing wildlife.”

“Your dad was like our long lost uncle,” another added. “I’m sure you’ve heard this a million times but he will always have a special place in our hearts whether we knew him or not. Growing up he was apart of our lives daily. Happy fathers day to the GOAT Steve!!!”

After Bindi’s July engagement to longtime beau Chandler Powell, she revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight how she plans to honor her father at her upcoming wedding.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that [brother Robert] walks me down the aisle,” she said. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” the bride-to-be continued. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special. …And I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well.”

