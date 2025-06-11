Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Accuses Him of Skipping Mother-in-Law’s Funeral to Attend Fashion Show

Billy Ray Cyrus’ son isn’t too happy with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer.

Trace Cyrus, 36, had some harsh words for his father on Instagram yesterday.

“This man is so hungry for fame it’s pathetic,” he wrote. “He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom.”

His mom, Tish, is also the mother of famous singer Miley, as well as his siblings Brandi, 38, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25.

“Even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded,” the post continued, “then he still didn’t come even after the plane was paid for.”

His grandmother, Loretta Finley, died in 2020—two years before Tish and Billy Ray had a very public divorce. Both have since remarried; Tish is with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, while Billy Ray married and then divorced singer Firerose.

“You’re the lamest man to ever walk planet earth. Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol,” Trace’s post continued. “The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. “I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you. Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it.”

In a follow-up on his Instagram story, the former Metro Station guitarist wrote “Also why does he think that homeless hairstyle looks good? So weird” with another picture of his father attached.

It’s not the first time Trace has recently posted about his father. In January, he wrote an open letter to his father, writing “You’re not healthy dad and everyone is noticing it.”