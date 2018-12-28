Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals Photo of Miley Cutting Wedding Cake With His ‘Outdated’ Camera

Billy Ray Cyrus may be a country icon, but he’s also a regular dad when it comes to documenting daughter Miley Cyrus’ surprise wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

After the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer revealed Wednesday that she and her longterm partner had tied the knot in secret over the weekend in their Tennessee home, the nuptials’ exclusive guests have slowly been sharing their photos from the wedding, including a shot of the newlyweds cutting their cake tweeted by Billy Ray Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Poking fun at the grainy quality of the shot, the “Achy Breaky Heart” artist wrote, “Wedding wouldn’t be complete with out one shot from Dads [outdated] blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy.”

Wedding wouldn’t be complete with out one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy pic.twitter.com/Ap7OUNJGp5 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 27, 2018

Rumors surfaced over the weekend that the couple, who first met in 2009 on the set of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks movie, The Last Song, had tied the knot, after photos of a celebration surfaced on a family friend’s Instagram Story, showing Miley in a white dress and “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons in the background.

Wednesday, Hemsworth and his new bride shared intimate photos of the two embracing with the captions: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On a photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

Hemsworth also shared the same photo, captioning it, “My love.”

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE when the wedding had yet to be confirmed that the couple originally planned to marry in their Malibu, California home until the November wildfires that devastated the state destroyed the area. Regardless of their initial plans, the insider said the couple got exactly what they wanted with the intimate ceremony in their home.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source said. “In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years. Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”

The two may be some of the day’s biggest stars, but Miley told Howard Stern earlier this month that they live a pretty “regular” life.

“We have a really regular life, he’s a really amazing cook,” she said of Hemsworth. “So I just end up smoking weed and eating, and he has these weird genetics, where him and his brother are actually f—ing superheros and they just eat. And I’m like, ‘Why am I getting so soft?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m feeding the cannons.’ And all of the sudden he just eats and eats and eats and he gets more ripped. It’s not fair! I wake up where I can’t open my eyes because I’ve had so much salt.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Tish Cyrus