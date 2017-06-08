Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals More Details About Daughter Miley

Billy Ray Cyrus is thrilled that his pop superstar daughter Miley Cyrus and the rest of the family has relocated to Nashville, Tennessee for the time being.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s fun when I see Miley [Cyrus] coming at me on a Four Wheeler and that infectious laugh of hers,” he said during an interview with ET at the 2017 CMT Awards this week. “She’s just really loving middle Tennessee. She actually said to me, ‘God Dad, I remember why I loved it so much here.’”

The 24-year-old Hannah Montana alum hasn’t been hanging in Tennessee alone, her fiancé, Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, has been by her side.

“Liam’s been here quite a bit,” Billy Ray said. “They both love the outdoors. They love Four Wheeling and the people. Both of them, Liam especially — you know he’s from Australia — he’s like, ‘Man, the people here are so nice, and it’s true.”

As for Billy Ray, he feels like Miley and Liam have already settled down in Tennessee.

“I kind of feel like they already have,” he said. “They’re in the yard, so they feel pretty relocated, and it’s great.”

The 55-year-old country icon concluded by saying: “I just love seeing her so happy.”

Earlier this year, Billy Ray dished on Miley’s transformation.

“As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life,” he said during an interview with ET. “I don’t know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will.”

He continued by saying: “I think she just found… she’s firing off all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game. Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realize what’s most important. Whatever is going on, it’s working for her.”

He reiterated how important it was to see Miley “happy.”

“You know what I like about the way she looks [now?] Happy,” he said. “You have even seen it. A month or two [ago] she sent me a picture and I said, ‘You look so happy.’ I’m here [as her dad], and she’s beaming with happiness. That means more to me than anything. That’s what I want Miley to look like — happy.”

As for Miley, she has been making waves in the music industry with her latest single “Malibu,” which was penned about her Aussie beau Liam. The song captured a drastically different tone than the tunes on Miley’s last several albums and appears to reflect a turning point in the singer’s life.

