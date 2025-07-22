Billy Joel Shares Health Update Following Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel let fans know they have no reason to worry about his health despite his recent diagnosis.

Despite being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition where cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain and affects hearing, vision, balance, and all sorts of other bodily functions, the 76-year-old “Piano Man” singer is feeling alright.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay,” he told PEOPLE in a new interview. “What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

He told the publication that balancing himself while walking has been his biggest challenge, and his first clue that something was wrong with his body.

“It was like being on a boat all the time,” he said.

There has been renewed interest in Billy Joel’s life with the release of the currently-airing HBO docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes, so the singer wanted to update fans on his current condition. He said that he found the diagnosis “disturbing,” but there is nothing going on that warrants concern.

“It was scary, but I’m okay,” he said. “I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything.”

When he announced his diagnosis in May, Joel cancelled all of his scheduled concerts.

The final episode of Billy Joel: And So It Goes airs this Friday on HBO at 8 PM EST.