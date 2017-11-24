Billy Baldwin Accuses Donald Trump of Hitting on His Wife

Billy Baldwin accused President Donald Trump of hitting on his wife, singer Chynna Phillips, at the Plaza Hotel. He claimed the future president invited her to take a ride in his helicopter.

The 54-year-old Baldwin, whose older brother Alec plays Trump on Saturday Night Live, retweeted Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet about two more women accusing Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations,” Baldwin wrote to Donald Jr. “In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat a** the door.”

Baldwin added, “#TrumpRussia,” a reference to allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.

In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017



This was hardly the only anti-Trump message Baldwin shared. On Wednesday, the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Baldwin criticized Trump for tweeted about LaVar Ball and the NFL.

“You are a pig for not mentioning President Kennedy today,” Baldwin wrote. “Ask not what your country can do for you… ask where you can get some f***ing class.”

Baldwin has been married to Phillips, a member of the group Wilson Phillips, since 1995. They have two children.

Baldwin didn’t give further details about the alleged incident. The HuffPost notes that Trump bought the Plaza Hotel in 1988.

Trump faced accusations of sexual harassment from 16 women during the presidential campaign. Trump also discussed hitting on married women in the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape that leaked in October 2016. He “moved on her like a b***h, but I couldn’t get there; and she was married,” Trump told Billy Bush.

The official White House position on the women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment is that they are lying.

Photo Credit: Getty