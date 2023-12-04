Billie Eilish Addresses Her Sexuality After She Says She Was Outed

Billie Eilish is opening up about her sexuality after she says she was outed by Variety on the red carpet of the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles on Saturday. The "Bad Guy" singer, 21, took to Instagram Sunday to thank Variety for the honor but also criticized the publication for "outing" her before the event during her interview.

"Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters," Eilish wrote in the caption of an Instagram gallery from the event, which she covered with a photo of her belt buckle, which featured the silhouettes of two women. "I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please," she continued. "literally who cares stream 'what was i made for'"

Eilish had previously addressed her sexuality with Variety in November, telling the publication in Variety's Power of Women cover story that she was attracted to both men and women in the past. She explained in her profile last month, "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," adding, "I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real." Eilish continued, "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

At Saturday's events, Eilish was asked by the outlet if she had intended to come out when she made those comments, to which the Grammy winner responded, "No, I didn't, but I kinda thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?' I didn't realize people didn't know." Eilish continued that she didn't have an interest in formally announcing her sexuality, saying, "I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it."

After seeing the November profile, "I saw the article and I was like, 'Oh, I guess I came out today. OK, cool,'" she added. "It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know." Eilish continued Saturday that she was "nervous talking about it," but clarified, "But no, I am for the girls... I'm still scared of them but I think they're pretty."