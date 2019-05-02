Billboard Music Awards: Cardi B Has NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction

Did Cardi B reveal a little more than she intended to at Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night?

A red carpet photo of the “Money” rapper with her husband, rapper Offset, holding up her leg in the air went viral after some fans wondered if she bared a little more beneath her dress than she meant to.

To clear up any misconceptions about whether she exposed herself in the photo, Cardi claimed Photoshop and stripped down to her birthday suit on Instagram for a NSFW anatomy lesson — which has since been removed.

“Y’all motherf—rs going around with this f—ing picture Photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh, Cardi p—, Cardi p—,’” the 26-year-old said in the clip. “First of all, that ain’t my p—. My p— right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

“This right here, the part that shows when I go like this,” she continued, lifting up her leg. “That’s just my ass. You know when you got a fat ass. That s— gets fat right here. This the part right here, this the part that gives the d— comfort. Know what I’m saying? This the part when you go like this, in and out, that’s what this n— feel. That’s my ass.”

Before ending the very informative lesson, she referenced her former career as an exotic dancer. “Y’all want to look at my p— so bad? You should’ve went to see me when I was a motherf—ing stripper and I was promoting myself, like, ‘Come see me,’” she said. “Now, too bad!”

The mom of one captioned the video, “Daaaaaamn so thirsty!”

She also shared other — less revealing — photos from the red carpet, where she wore an ab-baring, two-piece yellow gown. In one photo, she and Offset, 27, kissed and touched tongues as they posed.

Cardi had a huge night at the awards ceremony, winning six awards total, including the Top 100 Hot Song award for her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” and Top Female Rap Artist. She was up for 21 nominations total at the show.

On Thursday morning, Cardi took to Instagram to thank her fans for all their support. In the photo, she posed with her new hardware.

“Thank you soo much everybody for the support .I know I’m one crazy bitch and I express my self too much,” she captioned the photo. “I be having ya like’here this bitch go again’ but hey! stick with me, I mean no harm. naaa but seriously thank ya for riding and supporting me.Ya keep me motivated to keep on pushing!”

