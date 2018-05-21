Billboard Music Awards 2018: All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The Billboard Music Awards on Sunday brought out some of the industry’s biggest names, with stars like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez taking to the red carpet ahead of the show.

From more casual looks to show-stopping numbers, this year’s group of nominees, performers and presenters brought a variety of looks to the event, giving Twitter plenty to talk about.

Scroll through to see some of the night’s best-dressed stars.

Taylor Swift

For her first red carpet appearance in nearly two years, Swift chose a blush-colored one-shoulder Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and metallic embellishments. She accessorized with strappy shoes, a messy bun and her signature red lip.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez embraced her wild side in an oxblood ensemble by Roberto Cavalli that featured a reptilian velvet top and matching bra along with an embossed leather skirt and over-the-knee boots.

Ciara

Ciara went for maximum sparkle in her sheer draped gown, accessorizing with rhinestone sandals and her massive engagement ring.

Hailey Baldwin

The model chose a long-sleeved sparkling gold gown with a plunging neckline for her turn on the carpet.

Camilla Cabello

The “Havana” singer went for a classic palette in her black-and-white fringed gown, which she accessorized with Chopard jewelry.

Alison Brie

Brie also went the black-and-white route in her lingerie-inspired mini dress, which she paired with simple black heels.

Ashlee Simpson-Ross

Attending the event with husband Evan Ross, Simpson-Ross chose an illusion gown with a high neck and bell sleeves embellished with black flowers.

Grace VanderWaal

The America’s Got Talent winner was casual-cool in a loose-fitting pinstriped suit, untied bowtie, metallic socks and metallic glitter heels.

