Bill Murray Pulls His Signature Hijinks on the Cannes Red Carpet

Comedian and actor Bill Murray is just as mischievous off the screen as he is on it.

While posing on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in promotion of Wes Anderson’s new movie The Phoenician Scheme, the Caddyshack actor decided to have a little fun with it.

As Murray lined up on the red carpet in a grey embroidered jacket, a button-down, and a pair of paisley-adjacent blue shorts, he grabbed a glass of water and chucked the liquid into the crowd of red carpet paparazzi, soaking them and their equipment.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Bill Murray during “The Phoenician Scheme” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Phoenician Scheme is the 13th film by Wes Anderson, the director known for his idiosyncratic and distinctive visual style that is often imitated but never duplicated. Despite making several movies that have been called the greatest of the century, Anderson only just won his first Academy Award last year for his short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The new film is an espionage thriller-comedy starring Benicio del Toro as wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda, who appoints his only daughter, a nun (Mia Threapleton), as the heir to his gargantuan estate. However, they soon run into difficulties as several nefarious actors try to take his estate for themselves.

The film boasts an all-star cast, with Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, Riz Ahmed, Rupert Friend, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Hope Davis all making an appearance. Bill Murray is in the film, too—his tenth collaboration with Anderson—as God.

The Phoenician Scheme releases in theaters on May 30th.