Bill Cosby Planning ‘Sexual Assault’ Speaking Tour

In the wake of his sexual assault mistrial ruling, Bill Cosby has announced plans to tour the country and speak to “young” people about the consequences of being accused of sexual assault.

According to Variety, a spokesperson for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, gave an interview to a local news station in Birmingham, Alabama, and said, “Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work. We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city sometime in July … to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wyatt continued, “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

Ebonee Benson, another spokesperson for Cosby, added, “Laws are changing. The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended. So this is why people need to be educated. A brush against the shoulder, anything at this point, can be considered sexual assault and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Up Next: A Timeline of The Cosby Scandal

Following the shocking mistrial judgment, the district attorney released a statement and vowed to “get justice.”

Kevin Steele, the Montgomery County District Attorney, told journalists, “We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she deserves a verdict in this case … and we will push forward to try and get justice done.”

He continued, “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”

Finally, Steele said, “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”

At this time it’s unclear how long it might take for a new trial date to emerge, but, while it’s rare, it is possible that a judge can refuse to allow a case to go to trial a second time.

More: Bill Cosby’s Wife Speaks Out After Mistrial Ruling