Bill Cosby Jurors Speak Out

As the world continues to reel from the mistrial judgment in Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial, a handful of jurors are starting to speak out.

On Wednesday, an anonymous juror told journalists that the jury’s deliberation vote was initially 10-2, in favor to convict, as reported by Page Six.

They went on to say that prior to the verdict being handed to the judge, several jurors changed their minds.

Then on Thursday, two more jurors came forward refuting those claims.

One of them reportedly said that the jury didn’t feel like Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, was believable when she took the stand to testify, and added, “Whatever the man did, he’s already paid a price and suffered.”

The jurors, who also remained anonymous, said that the votes ended in 7-5 or 5-7 for many of the 52-hour deliberations, and went on to describe the entire process as a “true deadlock.”

After all this, Juror 10, Mr. Michael Marchetti, went on the record that he and the other jurors were not pleased that one of their colleagues spoke out.

Marchetti said, “I think it had been daily expressed well, what the judge said, not to do what we kind of all informally agreed on.”

He later added that there was no “official” agreement not to talk about the case, but that there was a mutual agreement among the jurors that they wouldn’t.

Marchetti refused to comment on the vote breakdown.

In the wake of the sexual assault mistrial ruling, Bill Cosby has announced plans to tour the country and speak to “young” people about the consequences of being accused of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, gave an interview to a local news station in Birmingham, Alabama, and said, “Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work. We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city sometime in July … to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

Wyatt continued, “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

Ebonee Benson, another spokesperson for Cosby, added, “Laws are changing. The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended. So this is why people need to be educated. A brush against the shoulder, anything at this point, can be considered sexual assault and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

At this time, dates for Cosby’s speaking tour do not appear to have manifested and no one involved with the trial, juror or otherwise, has commented on it.