Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Dies at 44

Bill Cosby‘s daughter, Ensa, has died of unknown causes, TMZ reports. She was 44 years old.

Ensa, who reportedly died Friday night in Massachusetts, supported her father through his legal troubles, appearing on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club in May 2017. She also mentioned she had a young daughter.

“My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others,” she said on the show, hosted by Charlamagne tha God.

She went on to say, “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

That same day, Bill Cosby, 80, tweeted his thanks to his daughters for defending him.

“I love you Camille, Erika, Erinn, Ensa & Evin – keep fighting in Spirit Ennis,” he wrote.

Ensa’s cause of death is unknown at this point, although TMZ reports she had been battling “significant” kidney issues and may have been in line for a transplant.

Ensa is survived by her parents Bill and Camille and her siblings Erika, Erinn and Evin.

Ensa once appeared in a season 6 episode of The Cosby Show.

Ensa is not the first child Bill Cosby has lost. His son, Ennis, was murdered in 1997 by an 18-year-old in a failed robbery attempt when he was 27 years old.

He had been shot in the head and was sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood on the side of a Los Angeles freeway, The New York Times reports. Police say he may have been robbed as he changed a flat tire.

In the latest development in the ongoing sexual assault case against him, Bill Cosby is getting closer to his retrial date while his attorney claims his accusers destroyed evidence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, new court documents reveal that Cosby’s lawyers allege that the prosecuting attorneys waiting to only recently tell them about an interview that took place which could discredit Andrea Constand, Cosby’s alleged victim.

Constand was the Temple University women’s basketball team manager, and Cosby was a significant donor to the school, as well as a member of the board of trustees.

She accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his home in 2004 and he was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from the incident.

The newly reported interview comes from a female former Temple University colleague who alleges that Constand admitted to her that Cosby never sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, the unidentified woman also says that Constand confessed to her that she made up false claims against the comedian in order to sue and get money from him.