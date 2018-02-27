Cosby Family Releases Official Statement on Daughter Ensa’s Death

The Cosby family has released an official statement following the death of Ensa Cosby, stating that she was “beloved and beautiful.”

“The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease,” Andrew Wyatt, the publicist for Bill Cosby and the Cosby Family, said in a statement posted on the comedian’s Facebook page.

It was first reported by TMZ that Ensa had passed away Friday night in Massachusetts, though her cause of death at the time was unknown. Ensa had reportedly been battling “significant” kidney issues and may have been in line for a transplant at the time of her death. She was 44-year-old.

Ensa’s death comes just one month before her father’s retrial for accusations of sexual assault is set to start. When her father was first accused, the 44-year-old publicly supported him.

“My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others,” she said while appearing on The Breakfast Club in 2017, which was hosted by Charlamagne tha God.

She went on to say, “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

Ensa’s death also comes just 20 years after the entertainer’s only son, Ennis, was murdered in 1997 by an 18-year-old in a failed robbery attempt when he was 27-years-old. He had been shot in the head and was sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood on the side of a Los Angeles freeway. Police say he may have been robbed as he changed a flat tire.

Ensa is survived by her parents Bill and Camille and her siblings Erika, Erinn and Evin.