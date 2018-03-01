Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Cause of Death Revealed by Grieving Husband

The grieving husband of Bill Cosby‘s late daughter Ensa said she died just days before a kidney transplant could take place.

The 44-year-old Ensa died on Feb. 23. However, it was not until three days later that her death was first reported. A publicist for the Cosby family confirmed she “recently died from renal disease” in a statement on Tuesday. Her husband, Martin McLean, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that a kidney match was identified in the days before her death. The transplant would have happened within a few weeks, but she suddenly took a turn for the worse last week.

“She had been battling kidney issues for the past couple of years, she had been on dialysis and she was very brave,” McLean told the Mail. “We didn’t have a date (for the surgery), we had a time-frame. It was going to be pretty close, sometime in the future.”

McLean was married to Ensa for four years. They had no children together, but raised her daughter from a previous relationship. He called Ensa the “warmest, sweetest person that you could ever want to meet.”

“She loved nature, she loved feeding the animals around here, there is great nature around here. She was an artist. She was also a chef,” McLean continued.

The Cosby held a brief funeral for Ensa on Wednesday at the Cosby family compound in Massachusetts. McLean, who spoke with the Mail while on his way to the funeral, said he would like people to make donations to Massachusetts General Hospital in Ensa’s name.

“That would be terrific,” McLean said.

Ensa was known for standing by her father after he was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Her father was also on trial for allegedly assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The trial ended with a mistrial last year, and a new trial is scheduled to start next month.

“My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others,” Ensa told Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club last year. “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

Cosby and his wife, Camille, also lost a son in January 1997. The 27-year-old Ennis Cosby was murdered in a failed robbery attempt in Los Angeles.