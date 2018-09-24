Bill Cosby Sentencing Delayed Following Defense’s Request to Re-Interview Witness

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault sentencing hearing has reportedly been delayed following the defense’s request to re-interview a witness.

According to Deadline, Cosby’s lawyers filed a motion this week to request an opportunity to speak with the doctor who was responsible for compiling a report that was cited by Pennsylvania’s sex offender board for why it felt Cosby deserved to be classified as a “sexually violent predator.”

The doctor in question is apparently not available currently so the court will have to wait until he is. The outlet noted that the presiding judge appeared to be “somewhat annoyed” about the situation, telling the defense he felt they were “clearly delaying this” sentencing.

Deadline went on to note that the doctor will likely be available on Tuesday — so the sentencing should be able to move forward at that time.

As has been widely reported, in April Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee stemming from a 2004 incident that she stated took place at the comedian’s home.

Following his conviction, Cosby’s 74-year-old wife Camille took to defending her husband by calling the trial “mob justice.”

“The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury,” she stated. “Bill Cosby was labelled as guilty because the media and accusers said so.”

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” Camille added. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

“How much longer will we, the majority of the people, tolerate judicial, executive, legislative, media and corporate abuses of power? We, the majority of the people, must make America what it has declared itself to be…. a democracy…not to be destroyed by vicious, lying, self-absorbed paradigms of evilness,” she went on to say.

“Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law,” Camille continued.

Cosby is potentially facing upwards of 30 years behind bars, as each one of the charges he was convicted of carry a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars. At this time, there is no indication of when exactly the sentencing hearing will resume.