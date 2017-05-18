‘The Biggest Loser’ Host Alison Sweeney Makes Stunning Return After Bad ACL Tear

Former Biggest Loser host Alison Sweeney has opened up about the skiing accident that put her out of action and caused her to undergo surgery.

The 41-year-old TV personality talked with Redbook Magazine about the recovery process for the injury and what it was like to slow down after living such an active lifestyle.

"Before, I was always going, as though if I took a break I would never get up again," she said. "My doctor saying, 'No, you have to do this' gave me permission to rest. I can't say I ever came to enjoy it, but I learned to appreciate it. If you can train yourself to take 20-minute catnaps, you'll wake up really alert."

Sweeney, who also starred on Days of Our Lives for many years, also touched on what it was like to shift some responsibilities to her two children (Ben, 12, and Megan, 8).

"At first it was hard for me to even get out of bed — which was good in one way, because I realized how many things I just do for my kids so we can all move on with our lives," she said. "I'm sure a lot of moms relate to 'Oh, it's just easier if I get the orange juice.'

Up Next: This Woman Transformed Her Deflated Butt Into A Bubbly Booty With Strength Training

"The first morning they brought me breakfast in bed, I was so proud. I thought, They really can do this stuff. Maybe I'm not giving them enough responsibility!"

Sweeney also gave an update on her acting career, which will be moving ahead now that she's recovered. She will return to Days of Our Lives for a small run later in the year and will continue to star in and produce Hallmark Channel movies, including more entries in her Murder, She Baked series of films.

More: Model Ashley Graham Has Harsh Words For Anyone Calling Her 'Plus-Size'

Sweeney isn't the only Biggest Loser host's who's had a medical scare recently.

Host Bob Harper recently suffered a frightening heart attack and was hospitalized. Luckily, he's started to recover and is already back on the treadmill.

[h/t Redbook Magazine]