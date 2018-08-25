‘Big Little Lies’ Stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman Reunite at Keith Urban’s Nashville Concert

Keith Urban’s concert in Nashville, Tennessee was home to a Big Little Lies reunion.

The singer shocked the crowd during Friday’s tour stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena when Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon walked on stage for a special appearance during the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Urban brought two fans to the stage, who were already ecstatic about hanging out with the singer and Nicole Kidman onstage, when he asked them if they liked Big Little Lies.

“I am a huge fan of Big Little Lies!” one of the women replied.

“Well, you should meet someone else from Big Little Lies,” Urban said, before bringing Witherspoon out on stage. “If we’re going to be in Nashville, we should at least meet some Nashvillians!”

Witherspoon seemed just as excited as the crowd to be in attendance, and she took to Instagram Story to post videos and photos of her backstage experience.

“This is my hot date,” she said in one video as the camera showed Kidman. The two actresses then posed for a photo with Urban.

“NASHVILLE – U GUYS WERE PHENOMENAL TONITE-BIG LOVE FROM ALL OF US HERE BACKSTAGE TO ALL OF U. xxxxxxx – KU,” he wrote on the caption.

The surprises didn’t end there, as Urban also brought out Carrie Underwood to sing their duet, “The Fighter.”

Witherspoon and Kidman recently wrapped production on the second season of Big Little Lies, which is expected to premiere in 2019.

“Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!),” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos from the set.

Big Little Lies was originally set as a miniseries based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. However, fan response was so positive that HBO ordered a new season, with Andrea Arnold replacing season one director Jean-Marc Vallee. Meryl Streep also joined as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry, and mother-in-law of Kidman’s Celeste.

The first season centered on the death of Perry (Skarsgard), although viewers were kept in the dark about the murder victim until the season finale. Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) killed Perry, who abused Celeste at home and was revealed to be Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) rapist years before he married Celeste (Kidman).

“It’s fantastic. I love having the girls as my boss because they understand,” Streep told Entertainment Tonight of working with Kidman and Witherspoon, who are both executive producers. “We have lots of big, fabulous, drunken meals together.”

Until the show returns, we’ll take more of these awesome cast reunions though.