‘Big Brother’ Alum Christmas Abbott Attacked Father of Her Baby’s Girlfriend With Car Before Arrest

Big Brother veteran Christmas Abbott’s arrest reportedly came from a previous altercation with his ex’s new girlfriend.

The former contestant of the CBS reality competition series was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in Tampa on Tuesday.

According to PEOPLE, Abbott never occupied a jail cell and was released from custody later that afternoon. She reportedly turned herself in to authorities after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend in August, when the reality star was pregnant.

Abbott allegedly threw a coffee cup at the woman and hit her car in the parking lot of a Tampa gym, as TMZ first reported. According to the report, she was eight months pregnant when the incident happened, but police did not process her at the time, as she was so far along. Her car was seized at the time, but she was allowed to turn herself later, which led to her Tuesday arrest.

The reality star reportedly believed that her ex-boyfriend was cheating on her with the woman, and even called her a “pathetic home-wrecking little slut” during the altercation.

The incident involved Samantha Jane Morse, The Blast reported, after Abbott believed her baby daddy Benjamin Bunn had bought her an iced coffee at the gym. Abbott recently gave birth to a son, Loyal Atticus, with Bunn on October 8.

In his statement to police, Bunn said that the pair were no longer in a relationship.

Abbott is known for coming in third place on season 19 of Big Brother. She is also known as a CrossFit competitor, and was the first female NASCAR pit crew member.

The arrest does not seem to have slowed down the reality star, as she returned to Instagram hours after the arrest with a sweet video of herself and baby Loyal.

“How could I ever get enough of that sweet smile?! I literally can stare and watch him all day long just to watch him & maybe see a lil laugh or giggle. He simply lights up my heart & makes me so fulfilled!” Abbott wrote on the caption.

She added, possibly referencing the arrest: “No teaching point on this post. Just some simple love & appreciation for my son & all that he brings into my life. There’s moments that are hard as hell but countless more that are priceless.”

The post also included a sweet selfie of the mother with the cute baby. The reality star also added a photo to her Instagram story with the baby, writing the caption, “Just Mindin My Own Business.”