‘Big Black’s Final Years With Rob Dyrdek Detailed

When Rob & Big star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin died on Tuesday, many took note of the bond between Big and his former co-star Rob Dyrdek. The two lived together for several years while filming their beloved reality show, and Big often appeared on Dyrdek's follow-up programs Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. However, the relationship between the two friends had been rocky ever since their original show went off the air in 2008, according to E! News. Big died around 4 p.m. Tuesday evening due to an apparent heart attack after being hospitalized for several days due to heart issues. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him, but they were not successful.

​ Flash Back Friday with the OG Crew on #RidicFridays A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:58pm PST Rob & Big ended when Big became a father to Isis and moved out of the home he shared with Dyrdek. Big went on to focus on his brand Big Black Clothing, which specialized in merchandise using his signature "BB" symbol he showcased on the show. He also went on to make guest appearances and speeches at colleges and various events. The two seemingly put their differences aside back in 2011. Big joined the cast of Fantasy Factory in season four and stayed until production wrapped in 2015. He also appeared on Ridiculousness alongside Dyrdek and their fellow Rob & Big and Fantasy Factory castmates on multiple occasions. The two posted photos of each other on numerous occasions over the last two years. In addition to numerous throwback photos, Big posted a photo after a visit to congratulate Dyrdek on his recent wedding. Dydrek also posted a photo when Big made his final appearance on Ridiculousness just weeks before his death. Big also went on former co-star Chris "Drama" Pfaff's podcast to discuss his plans for the future.