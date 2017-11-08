‘Big Black’s Final Years With Rob Dyrdek Detailed
When Rob & Big star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin died on Tuesday, many took note of the bond between Big and his former co-star Rob Dyrdek.
The two lived together for several years while filming their beloved reality show, and Big often appeared on Dyrdek's follow-up programs Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.
However, the relationship between the two friends had been rocky ever since their original show went off the air in 2008, according to E! News.
Big died around 4 p.m. Tuesday evening due to an apparent heart attack after being hospitalized for several days due to heart issues. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him, but they were not successful.
Big had commented in recent years on how he grew tired of being portrayed as a sidekick on the show as opposed to an equal partner. He also claimed Dyrdek had an ego problems when Big started to branch out into his own ventures.
Up Next: Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's Ex-Wife Speaks Out About His Cause Of Death
"As long as I was playing that slave role on Rob & Big, everything was cool," he told 107 Jamz. "When n---a got big, got a little money in his pocket, that added to his change."
Dyrdek commented on their frayed relationship in recent years, as well. He said at one point near the end of the series the pair had "a big blowout creatively."
"I think he didn't want to be known for like, the sidekick, right, so that created a lot of that tension between me and him," he told In Depth. "Things were so tense at certain times...we literally would film some of the funniest things that we have ever done and like, be losing it, and then walk away, not talking to each other."prevnext
Rob & Big ended when Big became a father to Isis and moved out of the home he shared with Dyrdek.
Big went on to focus on his brand Big Black Clothing, which specialized in merchandise using his signature "BB" symbol he showcased on the show. He also went on to make guest appearances and speeches at colleges and various events.
The two seemingly put their differences aside back in 2011. Big joined the cast of Fantasy Factory in season four and stayed until production wrapped in 2015. He also appeared on Ridiculousness alongside Dyrdek and their fellow Rob & Big and Fantasy Factory castmates on multiple occasions.
The two posted photos of each other on numerous occasions over the last two years. In addition to numerous throwback photos, Big posted a photo after a visit to congratulate Dyrdek on his recent wedding. Dydrek also posted a photo when Big made his final appearance on Ridiculousness just weeks before his death.
More: Celebrities React to Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's Untimely Death
Big also went on former co-star Chris "Drama" Pfaff's podcast to discuss his plans for the future.prevnext
He commented on whether or not he'd like to return to reality TV full time, and also touched on his desire to host his own radio show.
"Everybody wants me to come back to TV," he said. "Instead of making people laugh on television, I'd like to do radio."0comments
Since the news broke of Big's passing, numerous friends and celebrities have reached out with condolences. Dydrek, in particular, shared a string of touching tweets and photos about his longtime friend.prev