‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Melissa Rauch Congratulates ‘Beautiful Newlyweds’ Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory actress Melissa Rauch may not have been at the wedding herself, but she still wanted to give well wishes to the newly-married Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.

Rauch posted one of her co-star’s wedding photos to her own profile, writing, “The most tremendous congratulations to these beautiful newlyweds!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness!! Love you guys!”

Cuoco and Cook married at a horse stable outside of San Diego California on Saturday night. She announced the wedding to her fans on social media using the same photo as above, writing “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 [heart emoji].”

One Big Bang Theory cast member who did make the guest list was Johnny Galecki, Cuoco’s ex-boyfriend and television husband.

“Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley Cuoco] and [Karl Cook] whose words brought us all to tears last night,” Galecki wrote in the caption from a photo taken during the reception. “So much love for you both.”

But Galecki wasn’t alone. Other stars from the show to attend were Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Will Wheaton, and Rauch’s on-screen husband Simon Helberg.

The ceremony was officiated by Cuoco’s sister, Briana Cuoco.

“Everyone is here and travelled across the country and across the state because we love you so much,” Briana said to close the ceremony. “It will be our privileges to watch as you go on this amazing journey together. So by the power invested in me by the state of California and a very questionable website where I got ordained, I now pronounce you husband and wife.”

After the ceremony the two changed into different outfits for the reception. Their first dance as a couple was a live performance of the song “The Keeper of the Stars” originally by Tracy Byrd.

The actress first began dating the equestrian in 2016 after being married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from December 2013 to September 2015.

“We connected very quickly, but I only found out over time how similar we both were, how similar that we are. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy…’ I think that I used to think that opposites attract, but in my situation, us being so similar and liking the same things, it really works for us,” Cuoco said in an interview with PEOPLE in March about their relationship.

She admitted in a separate interview with Cosmopolitan in April that she never thought she’d ever marry again after the Sweeting divorce.

“My ex (Sweeting) ruined that word (marriage) for me,” Cuoco said. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient. I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Photo: Getty Images/Tibrina Hobson