‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Blasts Trolls for Pregnancy Comments

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has had enough of fans asking if she is pregnant, reporting directly that she is not expecting just yet.

On Tuesday, Cuoco shared a photo of herself with her sister, Briana Cuoco, at the InStyle awards. While many of her followers on Instagram praised the look, enough people asked her if she was pregnant to get Cuoco’s attention.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” Cuoco said in an Instagram video Wednesday, reports Metro U.K. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

The 32-year-old actress continued, “Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that. I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up.”

Although Cuoco is not pregnant now, Cuoco has said in the past she would like to have kids with her husband, Karl Cook.

“I’m definitely – I’m not there yet,” Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. I’m not quite there yet but I know that I will be ’cause I love kids. But I’m a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”

Having children also became a plot line on The Big Bang Theory‘s final season. In an episode that aired earlier this month, Cuoco’s Penny told her on-screen husband Leonard (Johnny Galecki) that she did not want to have children right away.

Cuoco and Cook married in June and already have a big, multi-species family. Their animals played roles during the wedding, as the two share a love of horses.

Cuoco is still working on the final season of The Big Bang Theory. The news that Big Bang would be reaching an end was hard on Cuoco, who recently said she could have played Penny for another 20 years.

“It’s broken my heart,” Cuoco told Extra last month. “I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years.”

Cuoco also told James Corden the news was “definitely tough” on everyone else on the show.

“There was not a dry eye in the room, and a lot of hysterical sobs. You know — I think I wrote this on my social — it wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would have been completely devastated,” Cuoco said. “It was a long run, and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things. Which is so heartbreaking, but it would would have been heartbreaking no matter when.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images