‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Flies High With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer took their relationship to the skies where they flew on a private jet to Chicago.

The Big Bang Theory actor took to Instagram to share a shot of himself and Meyer bundled up and ready for the cold and snowy weather awaiting them.

“Chicago bound @alainameyer How we aren’t on the No-Fly list I’m not sure,” Galecki wrote in the caption of his photo.

Meyer posted a photo of herself with earbuds in, a photo of Galecki staring at the camera, and a video of the clouds outside the private plane before panning the camera back to the interior to show Galecki, 43, talking with a small group of people.

“Ciao Michigan,” the 21-year-old captioned her post.

Fans gushed over the photos.

Upon their arrival, the two spent a date night in Chicago, with Meyer documenting the night on her Instagram Story.

The two recently made their red carpet debut together at the E! People’s Choice Awards earlier this month. They have been dating for some time now, as affection social media posts between the two date back to earlier this summer. But they took things to the next level when they stepped onto the red carpet arm-in-arm.

“Peeps choice was so fun with my bae,” Meyer captioned a photo of them on Instagram after the show. She also shared a photo with Sara Gilbert, Galecki’s co-star on Roseanne and The Conners, who is also his ex from many years ago. Galecki shared the image on his own Instagram account as well.

“Two of the very favorite women in my life,” he captioned the post. “You keep my heart swelling and healthy.”

Meyer’s first post with Galecki came on July 15 when she showed off a Polaroid photo featuring herself arm-in-arm with him and fashion designer Dee Larson on a beach.

The two have explored Chicago together before, when they attended a Jack White concert.

They even appear to have matching tattoos, with Meyer getting the letters “JG” printed large on her forearm along with a cartoonish black skull, and Galecki had “AMM” on his outer hand next to a simple heart.

The two seem to share an affinity for music and motorcycles, as they are frequently photographed with rock stars, guitars and bikes around them.