Beyonce’s Twins Still In Hospital With ‘Minor Issue’

While the world continues to celebrate the birth of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins, a new report says that the doctors have yet to clear them to leave the hospital.

According to TMZ, a source close to the situation said that even though Beyonce gave birth on Monday, she and the babies remain in the hospital due to a “minor issue.”

There have been no further reports to indicate what it might be, but the source did indicate that Beyonce seems to be fine.

At this time there is no confirmation of when they’ll be released.

As previously reported by multiple outlets, Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, early last week.

Beyonce and Jay Z are already the parents of a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who was born in January of 2012.

They have not announced what they’ve named their new additions, but we hope to find out soon.

It was in February when they first announced the impending arrival of the twins, which would have put Beyonce at around the half-way point of her pregnancy.

Rumors began swirling the middle of last week that Beyonce might be in labor, and people were freaking out.

Turns out, however, that by the time the labor rumors even started, the twins had already been born. Proving once again, Beyonce and Jay Z are way ahead of the game.