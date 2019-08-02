Beyonce Stuns in Red Thigh-High Slit Dress at ‘Great Gatsby’ Themed Party

Beyonce Knowles left the Beyhive speechless with a new red, thigh-high slit dress she wore to a Great Gatsby themed party in New York City on Saturday night. The dress might not have been something the flappers of F. Scott Fitgerald’s time wore, but fans did not seem to care. Beyonce showed off the immaculate look on her Instagram page.

Beyonce shared a photo of the look without any captions, letting fans share their amazement of the dress. She also shared a photo with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who wore black pants, a white jacket and shirt, and a black bowtie. The photo showed off Beyonce’s feathered shoes.

According to E! News, Beyonce and Jay-Z wore the outfits to their niece Teana’s 21st birthday party, which was a Great Gatsby themed party. The one-shoulder dress was a Merlot Walter Collection gown, paired with Jimmy Choo Viola sandals and Colombian emeralds by Lorraine Schwartz. It was the same jewelry she wore when she revealed she was pregnant with Blue Ivy Carter back at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Beyonce and Jay-Z had a great night out at his niece Teanna’s 21st birthday party in New York on Saturday night. They arrived on a party bus with lots of Jay-Z’s family. All of his nieces and nephews and cousins were there ready to party and celebrate,” ,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Beyonce looked very comfortable and close with Jay’s family. She knew everyone and they were all hugging and talking. Jay had a cane to go with his costume, but he was still helping Beyonce get out and get inside.”

The witness added that the family danced for most of the night.

“Everyone danced together in a circle,” the witness said. “Beyonce and Jay were right there in the middle of it all dancing with family and friends cheering them on. They had a great night celebrating Teanna and showering her with love.”

Notably, some of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s songs were on the playlist, including “Before I Go,” “My Power” and “Already.”

The party happened just days after Beyonce and Jay-Z were in London to promote the premiere of Disney’s The Lion King. She voices Nahla in the CGI remake of the hit 1994 animated film.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been married since 2008. They are parents to Blue Ivy, 7, and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

