Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Makes Correction to Daughter's Grammys Speech

Beyoncé may have had a history-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards when she officially became the most-decorated singer, male or female, but that didn’t stop her mother, Tina Knowles- Lawson, from offering up a little clarification on her daughter's acceptance speech. After the singer took home the award for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade," which pushed her to a total of 28 Grammys, she said she'd been working toward her dream since she was 9 years old, though according to her mother, those numbers weren’t exactly right.

In one of numerous Instagram posts reacting to the Sunday night ceremony, during which her daughter took home four awards, Knowles- Lawson jokingly corrected her daughter. Sharing a video of the singer’s speech, she noted that while she said "'since she was nine years old,'" she remembers it being since she was "7 years old!" She then went on to reflect on the "total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus" her daughter put into achieving her dreams, including "so much, Blood, sweat and tears, intense training, vocal lessons, dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning, missed parties and proms, hardly any playing outside" and "So many sacrifices."

"I have to say you don't have a career like this without huge sacrifices and pure dedication .. And tremendous giving back, and paying it forward at the same time," she continued. "Well deserved baby !!"

Knowles-Lawson also applauded her daughter for her "many groundbreaking, game-changing, career moves," which were highlighted at the Grammy Awards, and her "fearless unapologetic statements in your music and performances and filmmaking have knocked down doors for others to be fearless and unapologetic as well." She said her daughter has "continuously raised the bar" and has set "an example for so many artists."

"Every award show I look at, I see your inspiration in so many other's performances in some way," she added. "You are always complimentary you are always exposing young talent, and creatives, In front of and behind the camera's teaching, training, mentoring sharing all of the resources that you have taken years, and so much sacrifice to build."

Knowles-Lawson, who is also mom to Solange Knowles, ended her post by writing that her daughter is "truly a gracious Class act" and said she is “so Proud not of just the 28 Grammys but for the incredible human being you have managed to stay." During the Sunday night ceremony, Beyoncé took home awards for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best R&B Performance pushing her to a total of 28 Grammy wins and seeing her make history as the most-decorated singer, male or female, in Grammys history. The title had previously been held by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss, who has 28 Grammy wins.