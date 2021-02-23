Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Writes 'Love Letter' to Son-in-Law Jay-Z

✖

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, posted a "love letter" to her son-in-law Jay-Z on Instagram on Monday. She added it to a photo of the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, holding an armful of champagne bottles and smiling. She explained that she wanted to thank him for helping her to gather talented Black performers for Super Bowl LV.

"This is a love letter to my son-in-law Shawn Carter. The reason why I was led to write this was because recently at the Super Bowl we witnessed the national anthem America the Beautiful and the halftime entertainment all being super talented black people!!!" she wrote. "Everyone was psyched about it!" The 67-year-old continued to gush about the performers, and about Jay-Z for bringing them all together. She explained how this occasion was years in the making, and was not a personal publicity stunt for him.

"I could not help but remember when J took on being in charge of the Entertainment at the Super Bowl, and saying that things would never change unless we had someone on the inside that could make decisions," she wrote. "Someone at the top. I read all the horrible things people said calling him a sellout and hating on him big time. But he kept it moving because every person who has affected change has been criticized and dogged by their peers."

Lawson went on to praise more of Jay-Z's achievements and the thankless work he did to reach them, including his music streaming service Tidal. She hoped that more subscribers would abandon Apple Music and Spotify for Tidal, adding: "One day I claim that we will stop being crabs in a barrel."

"But today Jay I salute you and your Latest venture in selling 50 percent of your Champagne Co to LVHM," she continued. "You are a bad ass brother and I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past!!"

Like so many other supporters, Lawson praised Jay-Z for using his status, wealth and power to make systemic changes to help other Black Americans — especially performers. She praised Super Bowl performances Jazmine Sullivan, Her and The Weeknd, believing that Jay-Z helped them all get the gig.

Jay-Z recently sold half of his champaign brand Armand de Brignac to LVMH's Moët Hennessy for an undisclosed payout. He continues to work on Tidal and a number of other business projects, including the cannabis company TPCO Holding Corp., documentaries and education programs.