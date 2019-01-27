Beth Chapman Welcomes First Great Grandchild During Her Battle With Cancer

Beth Chapman is celebrating some good news amid her battle with cancer.

The reality television star and her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman welcomed their first great-grandchild, with Beth showing off the precious baby in an Instagram post Friday.

“My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me,” Chapman captioned a series of photos on Instagram. In the image, Chapman can be seen wearing a black hat covered with flowers along with a black tank top and jeans as she smiled while holding the tiny baby in a hospital room in Honolulu.

Chapman tagged grandson Dakota Chapman, 23, who welcomed the baby with his girlfriend and added: “Nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby A new Generation of Chapman’s you will be an amazing father I’m very proud of you.”

The television personality also tagged Dakota’s father, Leland Chapman, and congratulated him on his “first grand baby,” writing, “It just gets better.”

Leland is the third of Duane’s 12 children, Us Weekly reports. His mother is the bounty hunters first wife, La Fonda Sue Darnall.

The news of the addition to the family comes days after Chapman reportedly begin to undergo chemotherapy to treat her throat chancer. The couple’s lawyer, Andrew R. Brettler of Lovely & Singer, told the outlet that she started treatment in L.A. in December, adding that “they are going well but they certainly take their toll on her.”

The couple has reportedly been traveling back and forth from Colorado to California for her treatments, with most of her recovery happening in her home state.

Chapman and Duane returned to the spotlight in November 2018, when he revealed that his wife had to undergo emergency surgery related to the return of her cancer.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” he told reporters after Chapman’s surgery was over. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread.”

“I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow,” Duane added. “Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

Since then it appears Beth’s prognosis has gotten better, as the couple recently announced they will be returning to reality television with a new show titled Dog’s Most Wanted, airing later this year on WGN.