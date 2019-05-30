Beth Chapman Posts Shirtless, Sleeping Photo of Dog the Bounty Hunter: ‘Love Worth Fighting 4’

Beth Chapman recently posted a photo of her husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman sleeping while shirtless, claiming that theirs is a “love worth fighting 4.”

Taking to Instagram, Beth shared the photo of Dog, who as taking a nap while his sunglasses rested on his forehead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the post’s caption, Beth gushed over her loving husband, and praised him for how supportive he’s been throughout her cancer battle.

Many of Beth and Dog’s fans have since commented on the photo, with one saying, “Much love to you both. Keep up the fight & faith. It’s so worth it. I’m a 3x cancer survivor.”

“Some things just are. Deeper than any vow uttered, taken and honored,” another follower wrote. “Through triumph, tragedy, the mundane and thrilling there remains very few constants. Blessed are those that have not only found that constant but, have allowed others to witness it.”

“I have always been able to see the love between you two and I’m so glad that you found one another years ago! Stay strong Beth! You inspire so many people everyday simply because you’re you! Love, hugs, prayers sent your way,” someone else exclaimed.

“It take a strong man to stay by your side when your going through something like this,” one other fan offered. “My daughter has stomach cancer and she a fighter just like you are. Her man stay strong next to her as well. He encourage her and inspire her, he is very very good to her like no other has been. God bless y’all and keep fighting never give up the faith.”

As fans are aware, Beth has been going through a battle with cancer since 2017.

In a recent Mother’s Day speaking engagement, Chapman revealed that she is not using chemotherapy to help her fight her illness.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me,” she said.

At this time, it is unknown if the reality TV star is using any other medical methods is her ongoing cancer struggle.