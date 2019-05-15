Beth Chapman Posts New Photo With Son Leland and Fans Are Saying She Looks Great

Beth Chapman has posted a new photo with her son Leland, and fans are saying that she looks great.

In the photo, Chapman and Leland are posing together and smiling for the camera in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Chapman is wearing a black dress, and Leland has on a pair of jeans and a tank top.

Many fans have noted how great Chapman looks, especially considering she has gone through a fight with cancer lately.

“Beth [you’re] so beautiful may God bless you and strengthen you every day,” one person said.

“Great picture of you two. Laughter is the best medicine. So happy for your blessed mother’s day weekend! You rock,” another fan commented.

“I have been a fan of you guys since you where on A&E dog the bounty hunter love all of you! Beth you are an amazing person inside and out! Your beautiful now as you where then,” someone else wrote. “You never change and that is what counts. Stay strong Beth and family much love and prayers!

“You look beautiful Mrs. Chapman. They say laughter is the best medicine. Praying for your speedy recovery. God bless you always,” one other follower gushed.

Chapman was recently the victim of a death hoax, after rumors that she had passed away began to circulate on the Internet.

However, she is clearly very alive, and seems to be doing well. The reality star also has a new series on the way, titled Dog’s Most Wanted.

The show follows Chapman, her husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, and the new team “The Dirty Dozen” as they track down the most notorious criminals in America.

The show will air on WGN America, and recently Dog himself commented on it by saying, “Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

At this time, Dog’s Most Wanted does not have an announced premiere date, but it is expected to debut sometime in 2020.