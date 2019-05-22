Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star, Releases ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Teaser and Anniversary Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has released a Dog’s Most Wanted teaser and anniversary photo.

In a post shared to Instagram, Chapman shared the photo which features herself and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman.

The image also boasts the Dog’s Most Wanted and WGA America logos, as well.

View this post on Instagram It’s coming #wgnamerica #dogpound #dogsmostwanted A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on May 21, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

Many of her followers have commented on the post, with one writing, “Match Level 10,000! You two are perfect for one another! Happy Anniversary!”

“Happy anniversary to the most best tv show couple ever,” another person said, “I hope y’all have the best anniversary ever.”

“Happy anniversary and may God bless you with many more to come,” someone else wrote. “Stay strong my sister in Christ we serve a big God the god of Miracles God of Grace big god of miraculous healing.”

“Happy Anniversary Dog and Beth. you guys are a living testimony on how a true marriage should be. You are truly each other’s best friend. You work together perfectly,” one other fan gushed.

“I have loved watching you all for years and hope to continue to follow your story for MANY years to come,” the fan added. “Thank you for sharing your lives and your personal struggles with you and may GOD continue to bless you both.”

Chapman’s new post comes after the reality TV star recently spoke publicly about her battle with throat cancer, telling the congregation at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, “I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

She then went on to reveal that she has chosen not to pursue chemotherapy as a means for fighting her illness.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she admitted. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”