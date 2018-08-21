The Best and Worst Looks From the 2018 VMAs

The MTV VMAs are a place where anything goes when it comes to fashion, and that was once again the case during this year’s show, which was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night.

Stars stepped out in sequins, slits and suits of all kinds on the carpet this year, with some hitting the mark and others majorly missing it when it comes to sartorial style.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through for some of the best and worst looks from this year’s Video Music Awards.

Best: Cardi B

The new mom made her first appearance just over one month after giving birth to daughter Kulture in July, and she looked seriously stunning in a fuschia Nicolas Jebron dress accessorized with, matching strappy heels, an earful of Lorraine Schwartz emeralds and multiple jeweled rings.

Best: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez emulated the Moon Person statue she received last night in this Versace dress, with the ageless star opted for flowing blonde locks alongside her shimmering silver gown. The star, who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, paired her one-shoulder chainmail dress with multiple metallic accessories including heels, a clutch, bracelets and rings. Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, y’all.

Best: Olivia Munn

Munn hit the carpet in a strapless purple disco ball-inspired gown, complete with a thigh-high slit that put the actress in good company during the evening, with multiple stars opting to make their legs one of the focal parts of their looks on the carpet. Munn kept her accessories minimal, with loose waves, strappy heels and a simple diamond necklace finishing off her look.

Best: Karlie Kloss

The newly-engaged Kloss had bling on her finger and her dress, with the model also opting for a chainmail piece by Elie Saab with a square metallic clutch by Judith Leiber, strappy silver sandals and a rhinestone bracelet and earrings. Kloss’ engagement ring from beau Josh Kushner also made an appearance, putting the finishing touch on her sparkling look.

Best: Kylie Jenner

The reality star attended the show to support boyfriend Travis Scott, who performed during the evening, but she also turned heads in a white belted blazer dress that screamed business mogul. Since Jenner is worth $900 million thanks to her company, Kylie Cosmetics, the look, which she accessorized with a sleek blonde bun, wasn’t far off the mark.

Best: Shay Mitchell

The actress was on hand as a presenter for the night, first turning heads on the carpet in a long-sleeved orange embroidered dress by Nicolas Jebran. With a plunging neckline and draped detailing, Mitchell’s dress gave many Twitter users Kim Kardashian vibes, which the star only amped up with her slicked-back hairdo and minimal accessory choice.

Worst: Madonna

Aside from the whiff of cultural appropriation permeating Madonna’s VMAs ensemble, the Queen of Pop’s look was not the most cohesive of the bunch. Madge’s shapeless black dress, patterned coat and piles of jewelry all appeared haphazardly thrown together, making for a messy look that’s better off forgotten, along with the star’s Aretha Franklin tribute.

Worst: Amber Rose

While we appreciate Rose for always making a statement on basically any red carpet she attends, this one veered way too close to costume territory. The model arrived in a red latex getup that she dubbed “intergalactic space slut,” but the cat mask and whip made it seem like Rose was heading to a Halloween party instead of an awards show.

Worst: Tiffany Haddish

Haddish’s red carpet look was all kinds of busy, with the black-and-white print creating an optical illusion that was not easy on the eyes. The sheer nature of the dress only added to the confusion, as did Haddish’s matching headpiece. Despite the misstep, the comedian redeemed herself after the show when she changed into a head-to-toe sparkling bodysuit.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur