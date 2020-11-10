Bert Belasco Dead: Fans Mourn the 'Let's Stay Together' Star After He Dies at 38
Following the sad news that Let's Stay Together star Bert Belasco has died at the age of 38, fans have been taking to social media to mourn his passing. According to Variety, Belasco was found dead in a Virgina hotel on Monday, after his family had trouble getting in tough with him, prompting the hotel staff to have officers conduct a welfare check. Belasco was pronounced dead at the scene, with PEOPLE later reporting his father believes his cause of death to be a fatal aneurysm. Authorities have not issued an official cause of death at this time.
Belasco starred as Charles Whitmore on BET's Let's Stay Together for the show's full four-season run, then going on to appear in a handful of episodes of Pitch, Fox's short-lived pro-baseball drama. After that, he took on the role of Rene Marson in Showtime's '70s-based stand-up comedy dramady I'm Dying Up Here. Additionally, Belasco also turned up in episodes of popular shows like Justified, House, NCIS: New Orleans, and Superstore. Fans of the actor have been taking to Twitter to express how heartbroken they are his death. Scroll down to see what they are sharing.
My deepest condolences to his family and love ones. So sorry for your loss.🙏🏾— christina brantley (@evette007) November 10, 2020
"My prayers out to [Bert Belasco's] family. My heart out to y’all. My god [bless] his family for what [they're] going through right now."
OMG!! NO WAY!! 💔 My condolences to his family.🙏🏾— Totallysamsays (@Totallysamsays) November 9, 2020
I Loved that show! I was sad when they cancel it. Prayers go's out to His Family 🙏🏽. R I P.— Betty Stubbs (@bettystubbs16) November 10, 2020
"This is heartbreaking. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his parents and loved ones. Gone too soon. May his beautiful soul rest in peaceful paradise. Amen!"
Rest In Peace Bert Belasco 🙏🏼 Beautiful young person ✝️— nel (@nelstweet) November 9, 2020
I’m still processing everything but Christ it’s not fair. Just as things were looking like they were turning around, I found out last night that my dear friend Bert Belasco passed away suddenly. pic.twitter.com/BrlAL4HqJD— Dr. NerdLove (@DrNerdLove) November 9, 2020
"Beautiful handsome young man gone from us all. Sending love to the family, friends, and us fans. Rest in Love Brotha."
I cannot believe this. An enormous talent with an even bigger heart. I am honored to have known you, Bert Belasco. pic.twitter.com/JUWOd6VnVY— Drew Droege (@drewdroege) November 9, 2020
This is truly sad. I use to love this show. "Let's Stay Together" Rest In Peace Bert Belasco. I am praying for his family and sending condolences. pic.twitter.com/vHsgItzY90— Letecia Reeder (@Dionne0118) November 10, 2020
"As you know, he was one of a kind. He has such a kind and happy heart. That's who he was."
RIP to actor Bert Belasco ! My thoughts & prayers are with you , your family & friends at this time . I love the show Let's Stay Together on BET in 2011 -2014 . Gone way too soon. You will be so sorely missed . God bless your soul . 😢🙏🏼🕊️😇😢 pic.twitter.com/kgZFoyz7g5— Rana (@RanaNb72) November 9, 2020
The first time it happened, I didn’t even remember giving him my number, and when I heard his booming voice say “Hey girl! It’s Bert Belasco!” my first thought was “What could he possibly be calling me about..?” Turns out it was just to see how I was doing. (2/4)— Katie Mathewson (@katiemathewson) November 10, 2020
"Found out my brother my dear friend passed away. I’m heartbroken. We just talked on your Birthday about the new project and the quarantine before the movie. Big things were in store bro but God had other plans. I’m hurting on this one."
Sending love to you, Bert. Rest in power. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/b1HOTR1eap— Katie Mathewson (@katiemathewson) November 10, 2020
#BertBelasco may you rest well 🙏🏾such an unexpected loss and I am so sorry for his family and friends. He was a talented, humble, and pretty cool guy from what I knew of him and I send prayers up for all effected #RIPBert— Gabrielle Dennis (@GabrielleDennis) November 9, 2020
"Heartbroken to hear about Bert Belasco. He was my neighbor in college. A funny, inspiring person who was a joy to be around. We were all so proud of his success in film and TV. He will be missed."
To know you was to love you, and to be loved fiercely, purely, and unconditionally by you. Rest In Peace and Power my beautiful friend ❤️❤️💔💔 https://t.co/lutY8ZQ1jo— Kristy B (@KristyBChicago) November 10, 2020
RIP #BERTBELASCO he was a really talented actor, he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/cRVO7X55E2— Anayia (@LoveAnayia) November 9, 2020
"Although I was not particularly close to Bert Belasco, he was a dear family friend, and I cherish the moments we got to spend together. Hearing of his passing yesterday was, like many things this year, hard to comprehend."
I love and will dearly miss you Bert 💔 this is so unreal. The whole wing trap is hurt and heart broken and can’t come to the terms of these horrible news. I wish I was waking up tomorrow to a Sunday morning to see your genuine face 💔🙏🏾 #BertBelasco pic.twitter.com/0PObj3o74w— Sherry Ortigoza (@soliliana_) November 10, 2020