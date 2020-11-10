Bert Belasco Dead: Fans Mourn the 'Let's Stay Together' Star After He Dies at 38

By Stephen Andrew

Following the sad news that Let's Stay Together star Bert Belasco has died at the age of 38, fans have been taking to social media to mourn his passing. According to Variety, Belasco was found dead in a Virgina hotel on Monday, after his family had trouble getting in tough with him, prompting the hotel staff to have officers conduct a welfare check. Belasco was pronounced dead at the scene, with PEOPLE later reporting his father believes his cause of death to be a fatal aneurysm. Authorities have not issued an official cause of death at this time.

Belasco starred as Charles Whitmore on BET's Let's Stay Together for the show's full four-season run, then going on to appear in a handful of episodes of Pitch, Fox's short-lived pro-baseball drama. After that, he took on the role of Rene Marson in Showtime's '70s-based stand-up comedy dramady I'm Dying Up Here. Additionally, Belasco also turned up in episodes of popular shows like Justified, House, NCIS: New Orleans, and Superstore. Fans of the actor have been taking to Twitter to express how heartbroken they are his death. Scroll down to see what they are sharing.

"My prayers out to [Bert Belasco's] family. My heart out to y’all. My god [bless] his family for what [they're] going through right now."

"This is heartbreaking. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his parents and loved ones. Gone too soon. May his beautiful soul rest in peaceful paradise. Amen!"

"Beautiful handsome young man gone from us all. Sending love to the family, friends, and us fans. Rest in Love Brotha."

"As you know, he was one of a kind. He has such a kind and happy heart. That's who he was."

"Found out my brother my dear friend passed away. I’m heartbroken. We just talked on your Birthday about the new project and the quarantine before the movie. Big things were in store bro but God had other plans. I’m hurting on this one."

"Heartbroken to hear about Bert Belasco. He was my neighbor in college. A funny, inspiring person who was a joy to be around. We were all so proud of his success in film and TV. He will be missed."

"Although I was not particularly close to Bert Belasco, he was a dear family friend, and I cherish the moments we got to spend together. Hearing of his passing yesterday was, like many things this year, hard to comprehend."

