Bert Belasco Dead: Fans Mourn the 'Let's Stay Together' Star After He Dies at 38

Following the sad news that Let's Stay Together star Bert Belasco has died at the age of 38, fans have been taking to social media to mourn his passing. According to Variety, Belasco was found dead in a Virgina hotel on Monday, after his family had trouble getting in tough with him, prompting the hotel staff to have officers conduct a welfare check. Belasco was pronounced dead at the scene, with PEOPLE later reporting his father believes his cause of death to be a fatal aneurysm. Authorities have not issued an official cause of death at this time.

Belasco starred as Charles Whitmore on BET's Let's Stay Together for the show's full four-season run, then going on to appear in a handful of episodes of Pitch, Fox's short-lived pro-baseball drama. After that, he took on the role of Rene Marson in Showtime's '70s-based stand-up comedy dramady I'm Dying Up Here. Additionally, Belasco also turned up in episodes of popular shows like Justified, House, NCIS: New Orleans, and Superstore. Fans of the actor have been taking to Twitter to express how heartbroken they are his death. Scroll down to see what they are sharing.