Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Hunter Allegedly Expecting Third Child Together

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter are allegedly expecting their third child together.

According to PEOPLE, the couple — who have been married since 2015 — turned up at the at the Showtime Emmy Eve Party in Los Angeles prior to the 2018 Emmy Awards, and Hunter was reportedly sporting a baby bump.

The outlet went on to note that she was also seen at the Emmy Awards Governors Ball following the big awards night and appeared to be using her crossed arms to try and hide her stomach.

Cumberbatch and Hunter already have two children; Christopher Carlton (born in 2015) and Hal Auden (born in 2017).

In a past interview with PEOPLE, Cumberbatch spoke about fatherhood and called it “a joyous thing.”

“I’m very happy to have them in my life, very lucky as well,” the Sherlock star said of his family. “Home is always the roots and the safe harbor.”

Cumberbatch also spoke candidly about hs own upbringing, praising his parents Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham for the things they instilled in him as a child.

“They are the first heroes I ever had in my life and I don’t mean that in a sappy way, it’s the truth,” he gushed. “They, despite whatever is ever made out about it, worked incredibly hard to be able to afford an education that in most circumstances you could only dream of and I was very aware of that.”

“There were lean times as well as the feasts,” Cumberbatch added, “I saw all the pitfalls of not being able to control your social calendar as much as your income or where you earn your income, the peripatetic nature of it all, whether it was touring or filming or whatever.”

In a separate interview with Vogue, the Avengers: Infinity War actor also shared how being a father helped make him a better actor, specifically citing his role as Hamlet in 2015 stage production of the Shakespeare play.

“Having a baby — it’s massive. And on a very unexpected level. Suddenly I understood my parents much more profoundly than I ever had before,” he stated. “I was expecting, with Hamlet, that it might be a hindrance to be a father, because it’s all about being a son. But it’s the opposite. You understand much more about being a son, becoming a father.”

At this time, neither Cumberbatch nor Hunter appear to have commented on — or confirmed — the rumors that they may be expecting another child.