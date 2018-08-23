Ben Affleck Undergoing Rehab at Malibu Facility for the Stars

Ben Affleck is reportedly undergoing rehab at The Canyon at Peace Park, a secluded facility in Malibu, The Blast reports.

The Canyon is located in the mountains and has treated multiple celebrities including Amanda Bynes and Brooke Mueller.

The facility offers each patient a specific recovery program and treats those with substance abuse problems and mental health issues. Programs include ropes courses, beach trips, equine-assisted therapy and meditation, among other options.

Affleck entered rehab after an intervention by ex-wife Jennifer Garner, which reportedly came after the actor received a delivery of alcohol at his home. That delivery was photographed on Monday.

“He is seeking treatment,” a source told PEOPLE of the actor. “He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.”

Garner was seen arriving at Affleck’s home on Wednesday, and Entertainment Tonight reports that the actress drove her ex to rehab.

“Garner was very emotional but decided to take the situation into her own hands,” an eyewitness said of the actress, adding that Garner “looked distraught.”

The Justice League star was previously in rehab, and a source told ET that while Affleck has “worked very hard to stay clean,” those close to him had been growing concerned.

“Jen [Garner] is proud of the strides he’s made, but some of his friends were worried he might be taking some steps backward and could be on a slippery slope,” the source said.”Ben wants nothing more than to get sober for his kids, for Jen and also for his career.”

The insider added that Affleck “realizes the dangers of what he could lose in life if he doesn’t stick to the program, and dedicate himself to these big changes.”

“Sadly, he also seemed to be putting himself in some unhealthy situations for someone who has plans to sustain a sober life,” the source said. “Ben was back to staying out late and hanging with his old crowd.”

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years and share three children, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. Affleck recently split from girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, whom he dated for about a year.

“Lindsay was a huge support to Ben and he was doing really well. She truly helped him with his sobriety and Jen loved that he had a steady situation,” the source revealed. “Lindsay thought they had a future together, and she was a positive influence on him, but he felt tied down.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin