Ben Affleck Makes Another Statement About His Sexual Misconduct

Ben Affleck says sexual misconduct accusations made against him and others in Hollywood is leading him to examine his behavior.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner spoke with the Associated Press while promoting his upcoming film Justice League. He said he’s “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Jennifer Garner Reportedly ‘Annoyed’ With Ben Affleck’s Controversy

According to Affleck, 45, the “solution” to getting rid of the sexual harassment and misconduct that is engulfing Hollywood is two-fold. He says, “More women need to be pushed to power” and sexual harassment needs to be “a men’s issue,” not a subject that only women speak out against.

The Argo actor was at the center of a sexual misconduct scandal of his own shortly after condemning Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein last month.

After the New York Times exposé was published detailing years of sexual harassment by Weinstein, Affleck took to Twitter to blast the producer.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” Affleck’s statement read. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.”

More: Makeup Artist Also Accuses Ben Affleck of Misconduct

“This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others,” he added.

Affleck later was prompted to apologize to actress Hilarie Burton for groping her on camera in 2003 when she was hosting MTV’s Total Request Live. Another video for which Affleck was under fire showed him pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap during an interview.