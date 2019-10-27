Ben Affleck Seen Stumbling Outside Halloween Party After Possible Relapse

Ben Affleck appears to have relapsed, as shown in troubling new footage. On Sunday morning, TMZ posted footage of actor wearing a skull mask and posing for photos outside the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, which was hosting the Unicef Masquerade. After he takes a picture, he clearly stumbles around and almost falls before catching himself on an SUV. He seems to be intoxicated in the clip.

After the near-tumble, the paparazzi member asked the Justice League star if he was dating the woman he was walking around with. Affleck did not respond and simply got into another SUV.

Affleck has not commented on the video as of press time, but a source connected with the star did issue a statement concerning Affleck’s sobriety journey.

“Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction…Ben has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time. It was never as if this was simply behind him,” a source close to the actor told JustJared after the video surfaced.

The video is also extra troubling because the 47-year-old actor had just opened up about his struggle with alcoholism hours before in a charity post on Instagram. He also used the opportunity to confirm reports that he is now dating again.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others,” he wrote. “@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. [raya], you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate.”

Affleck has been in and out of rehab several times in recent years, battling alcoholism amid divorce from Jennifer Garner and the pressures of appearing as Batman in several divisive films based on the DC Comics character. However, things have appeared to been looking up for Affleck.

In 2019, he has appeared in two movies: Triple Frontier and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Triple Frontier was a widely watched Netflix movie that garnered a lot of positive buzz for the actor. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot saw him reunite with director Kevin Smith, who directed Affleck in many of his early movies, such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma.

Photo Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images