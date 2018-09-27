Ben Affleck Exits Rehab to Take Meeting at Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck took a break from his rehab treatment to visit the Warner Bros. offices in Hollywood Wednesday.

TMZ published a photo of Affleck holding a script as he left the studio’s office. The site’s sources also said Affleck has not completed his rehab treatment in Malibu.

“Ben is sober at the moment and has made plans to leave the facility soon. He has been pushing to go back to work and has expressed he believes he is ready and strong enough to live at home,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Thursday.

The source added, “Ben is eager to get back to work and he seems to be taking his sobriety more seriously than ever. Ben has made it very clear that he will listen to everyone’s advice and then make his own decision.”

Affleck entered The Canon at Peace Park in Malibu in August. The secluded facility has treated several celebrities in the past, including Brooke Mueller and Amanda Bynes. The Justice League actor agreed to seek treatment after an intervention from Jennifer Garner. The two, who share three children together, later reached a divorce settlement.

Before the intervention, Garner realized Affleck was in a “bad place” and “what was going on” with him after he told her he was breaking up with Lindsay Shookus.

“Ben is not good at being alone. She knew he was in a bad place recently and that she was going to have to intervene,” a source told Us Weekly in August.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck’s brother, actor Casey Affleck, praised his older brother for getting the help he needs.

“Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics,” Casey said earlier this month. “My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years. Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility.”

Casey Affleck also told E! News his brother is “recovering” and is “very brave to take care of what he needs to take care of.”

“He’s handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet,” Casey Affleck said.

This is Affleck’s third rehab stint in 20 years. It has reportedly put him in danger of losing the Batman role in Warner Bros.’ DC Comics movies.

Affleck has a long relationship with Warner Bros., which released his films Argo and Live By Night. He also appeared as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Affleck’s next movie, Triple Frontier, will be released by Netflix next year, but he is slated to make a sequel to The Accountant, with director Gavin O’Connor returning, for Warner.

