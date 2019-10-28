Ben Affleck’s Alleged Relapse Is Worrying Fans

Ben Affleck’s sobriety has come under the gun in light of a video from TMZ that shows the Justice League star stumbling out of a West Hollywood night club on Saturday night. Affleck was seen wearing a skull mask coming out of a Halloween party when he showed signs of intoxication as he had to catch himself on a nearby SUV before falling.

Affleck has had his struggles with alcohol in the past and found himself in and out of rehab over the last few years. A source tied to the actor and director provided a statement to JustJared following the video coming out. “Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction…Ben has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time. It was never as if this was simply behind him.”

Seeing his slip-up has left many of his fans feeling sympathy for him while others want to see him take his rehab more seriously.

Aw poor dude. Sobriety is hard. — Lucy Ray (@lucyxcalifornia) October 27, 2019

Everyone in the world has their own demon with which to deal… an actor is no different. God speed @BenAffleck — Donna Jean (@YellowstoneDJ) October 27, 2019

nothing funny about seeing alcoholics drunk again. I doubt he can be sober if he touches the drinks — Paul S Katz (@KatzPmann) October 27, 2019

Can’t attend parties if ur serious about recovery! Js — Jenn In NV 😊💙 (@AnnenJennifer) October 27, 2019

Previously, Affleck shared on Instagram some insight on his struggles.

“…let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others,” the post began before he explained how he’ll be making a donation to The Midnight Mission for their efforts in helping those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.

Appearing on TODAY after completing a 40-day rehab during the summer in 2018, Affleck said his decision to follow-through with it was about ensuring the best for himself and his family. He also shared that he takes pride in coming to the understanding that alcohol is a problem for him and taking the iniatitive.

“I mean, some people are sort of uncomfortable, but it doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism,” Affleck said. “Being an alcoholic is part of my life; it’s something I deal with.”