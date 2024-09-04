Beloved Singer and Poet Dies After 'Short Illness': Family Confirms Death of Jessica Mbangeni

South African singer and poet Dr. Bishop Jessica Mbangeni passed away this weekend, according to a report by Times LIVE. Mbangeni was 47 years old, and was considered one of the pre-eminent voices in gospel music as well as the oral tradition of her home region. Her cause of death was an illness of some kind, but the exact details were not specified.

A family member of Mbangeni told Times LIVE that she passed away in the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg. The family also issued a shared statement, saying: "It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we, the family of Dr. Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, announce her passing. Our beloved mother, sister and people's praised poet, Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, has left us to join the ancestors. Dr. Bishop Jessica was a beacon of light, a voice of wisdom, and a source of inspiration to many. Her contributions to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader, and cultural ambassador were immeasurable, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched."

"During this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn her passing. We are deeply appreciative of the love and support from friends and fans, and the community, but we request that you give us the space to grieve as a family," they concluded.

Further details on Mbangeni's death came from Zilungele Mbangeni, who said: "It was just a short illness. Three weeks ago she was in Senegal, then earlier this week she was sick and got medical attention, She was fine and then got sick again. We took her to Helen Joseph and early this morning they called us to let us know she has passed away."

Mbangeni was born in Nqamakwe, Eastern Cape and studied the music and history of the region, incorporating it into her contemporary work. She dropped out of school to pursue her career in music, relocating to Johannesburg to search for work. She found a place in the Soweto Gospel Choir in 2002, touring around the world for three years as a performer. It was after that Mbangeni made a name for herself as a poet.

Mbangeni's music releases came later in 2014 and 2015. Her live album IGoli was recorded during a performance the Lyric Theatre, while her 2015 album Busiswe Tribute to African Heroines came the following year. She also appeared in collaborations with other artists from the region. Mbangeni also operated her own talent agency, KwaNtu Entertainment and Designs, which launched in 2006.

Mbangeni appeared in several TV series in Africa – Dube on 2 from 2005 to 2006, the soap opera Skeem Saam and eKasi: Our Stories in 2015. She is remembered as a bold performer and creator, and fans are sharing their tributes to her on social media this week.